With your incredible support, we are excited to share that we’ve met our fundraising goal. Enough funds were raised to purchase a Trozzi Team Truck! This essential addition will empower Dr Trozzi and our team to continue spreading our mission far and wide through snowstorms and icy roads. Thank you all!

A special shoutout goes to everyone who participated and donated. Your generosity and engagement made this achievement possible. Every contribution brought us closer to this milestone.

We also want to announce the lucky winner of the Maple Leafs game tickets: Tim from Chatham, Ontario! Congratulations, Tim—enjoy the game and cheer loudly for the team! We have reached out to you directly via email to coordinate sending you your tickets.

Lastly, a huge thank you to our organizers for their hard work and dedication: Bonnie Newell, Janice Fiaschetti, Diego Vitelli, Steve Arndt, and our partners at GPS (Grand Parents Social). Your commitment was the backbone of this successful campaign.

Stay tuned for more updates and initiatives as we continue to make a difference together!