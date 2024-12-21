Thank You! The Trozzi Truck Fundraiser Was a Resounding Success
A heartfelt thank you to all of our incredible supporters who generously contributed to the Trozzi Truck campaign. We are also excited to announce the winner of the Maple Leafs game tickets!
With your incredible support, we are excited to share that we’ve met our fundraising goal. Enough funds were raised to purchase a Trozzi Team Truck! This essential addition will empower Dr Trozzi and our team to continue spreading our mission far and wide through snowstorms and icy roads. Thank you all!
A special shoutout goes to everyone who participated and donated. Your generosity and engagement made this achievement possible. Every contribution brought us closer to this milestone.
We also want to announce the lucky winner of the Maple Leafs game tickets: Tim from Chatham, Ontario! Congratulations, Tim—enjoy the game and cheer loudly for the team! We have reached out to you directly via email to coordinate sending you your tickets.
Lastly, a huge thank you to our organizers for their hard work and dedication: Bonnie Newell, Janice Fiaschetti, Diego Vitelli, Steve Arndt, and our partners at GPS (Grand Parents Social). Your commitment was the backbone of this successful campaign.
Stay tuned for more updates and initiatives as we continue to make a difference together!
Such good news! Encouraging and affirming! Thanks for being one of the ones on "the FRONTLINES" for us all! A blessed Christmas to you and your family!
Wow! What a resounding success! It warms my heart to know how many supporters you have Dr. Trozzi. Congratulations to the whole team! Merry Christmas to all!