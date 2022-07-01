Pioneer of early covid treatment; defender of truth, freedom and human right

Yesterday, on June 30 2022, one of the great heroes of the covid war, Dr Vladimir Zev Zelenko passed away. He pioneered the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc to treat covid-19 with tremendous success; saving many lives and averting much suffering. He was meticulous in his study of medical science, and was broadly educated and aware on diverse subjects including geopolitics, history, and corruption. He had street-smarts and always spoke honestly and with the best intentions.

Dr Zelenko was a deeply spiritual man who made unwavering choices to serve God and love, rather than give any ground to the criminal covid enterprise. He called things as they were with accurate and courageous terms such as “the poison death shot” and “sociopathic tyrants”. Dr Zelenko had great respect for the sanctity of life. Despite serious health issues of his own including a long battle with cancer, Dr Zelenko never stopped researching and teaching; he was even scheduled to speak at the Doctors For Life World Congress in Brazil on the day of his passing. Dr Zelenko remains a great inspiration and leader in the truth and freedom movement. His spirit and insights live on within us. We will carry him to the just finish of this war; he will always hold a special place, immortalized in the history of our times.

We honor Dr Zelenko’s wife Rinat; his children: Shira, Liba, Levi Yitzchok, Esther Tova, Eta Devorah, Nochum Dovid, Shmuel Nosson Yaakov, Menachem Mendel; his parents, Alex (Aaron) and Larisa (Leah) and his brother Ephraim (w. Chany). We hope you will always feel special pride for what a hero Dr Zelenko has consistently been.

Here is Dr Zelenko’s message to the Europe For Freedom Rally on February 27th, 2022. This message should encourage freedom-loving people from all around the world to be brave and take a stand!

Here is a message from Dr Zelenko’s friend and my fellow World Council for Health Steering Committee member Dr Maria Hubmer Mogg:

R.I.P. dear Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko:

“…And my soul spread Her wings out wide, Flew across the silent land, As though flying home.” ~ (Moonlit Night by Joseph von Eichendorff)

“Dr. Zelenko, a true hero of our time, died due to cancer. Dr. Zelenko should have spoken today (on June 30th) at the C19 World Congress in Brazil. Regretfully he couldn’t do so anymore. We all will miss his encouraging words and his work will never be forgotten! I thank this wonderful soul, that now will be there for us from another space and level. Dr. Zelenko also supported the Austrian Organisation #weshowourfaces (#wirzeigenunserGesicht meaning “we take a stand”) and the Europe for Freedom Rally (February 27th 2022). Dr. Zelenko often said that he was not afraid of dying… He knew that souls live forever… Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends!” ~ Dr Maria Hubmer-Mogg

You can follow Dr Hubmer Mogg on Telegram. She is also the founder of We Show Our Faces.

Dr Zelenko was also the founder of “Z Freedom Foundation” where we can learn more about his dedication, accomplishments, and personal history; as well as support his mission.