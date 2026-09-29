Part 1 of 2 — In this conversation with Hakeem Anwar, the rapid expansion of AI data centers comes under examination, including their enormous demands on electricity and water and their growing environmental impact.

The conversation covers government incentives, air and water pollution, the AI Data Center Map Anwar has produced, and the infrastructure being built for increasingly pervasive surveillance.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Hakeem Anwar

Hakeem Anwar is a strong privacy advocate and founder of Above Phone, helping people regain control over their technology and personal data. His work focuses on digital privacy, surveillance, and technological independence.

Anwar’s Data Center Map documents the physical infrastructure behind our digital world, mapping the data centers that power cloud computing, artificial intelligence, surveillance, and mass data collection. It offers a striking look at the real-world infrastructure on which our increasingly digital society depends.

Data Center Map

Save up to $150 on privacy-focused devices—including laptops, tablets, and phones—while supporting the educational and advocacy work of my team, Take Back Our Tech, and Above. Use discount code DRTROZZI or access the offer here: Link↗

About the World Council for Health

The World Council for Health (WCH) is an international health advocacy organization that promotes informed consent, individual health autonomy, and greater independence in healthcare decision-making. It brings together health professionals, scientists, and partner organizations while providing educational resources and advocating for greater transparency in public health. This episode was shown on Youtube at the channel: Better Way TV by World Council for Health.

AI data centers are expanding at an enormous scale, with hyperscale and gigascale facilities consuming electricity comparable to hundreds of thousands of homes and placing growing demands on power grids.

Data centers can require millions of gallons of water per day for cooling, while reliable facility-level measurements are often unavailable and consumption must instead be estimated.

Rapid AI data-center construction is being encouraged by substantial federal, state, and local tax incentives, while infrastructure and resource costs are increasingly passed on to surrounding communities.

Data centers are frequently concentrated near cities because they require enormous quantities of electricity and water, including access to aquifers, municipal water systems, and high-voltage power lines.

The environmental consequences extend beyond resource consumption to air and water pollution, including diesel-generator emissions and potential contamination from chemicals used in cooling systems.

If planned U.S. data centers are built through 2030, they could consume more than 40% of the country’s current electricity supply, with gigascale facilities further increasing pressure on the grid.

The AI Data Center Map built by Hakeem Anwar allows people to identify hyperscale facilities near their communities, estimate their electricity and water demands, and contribute updates about local projects.

The expansion of AI infrastructure is creating the technological capacity for increasingly pervasive surveillance, potentially integrating cameras, phones, computers, digital identification, and other data sources into unified tracking systems.

Additional Resources