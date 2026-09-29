Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Om's avatar
Om
12h

Thank you for sharing this important information. We need to be constantly reminded of the globalist plan to takeover all aspects of life on the planet so that we can take measures to protect ourselves and support those who are working to counteract the demonic global plan. With gratitude to you Mark and your team for everthing you are doing.

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
3h

More proof of my prior comment about the A.I. from Gates himself :

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-next-global-health-emergency?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1119676&post_id=218010318&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=fh43k&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

You will find this on Nicolas Hulcher's site, the interview with Alex Jones about the power of the A.I. and it's intent to be used for what my comment was about.

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