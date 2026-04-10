The World Council for Health is proud to announce its next Better Way Conference, taking place May 30–31 in Rhode Island, USA. Building on the success of previous gatherings that united powerful voices and meaningful dialogue, this event comes at a pivotal moment. In recent years, trust in longstanding health institutions and government bodies has been increasingly called into question, with growing concerns around transparency, scientific integrity, and ethical leadership.

This conference is grounded in a clear and urgent premise: if existing systems are no longer serving humanity, it is time to build new ones. More than a discussion, the Better Way Conference is a space for collaboration, creation, and forward movement, bringing together individuals committed to shaping a more honest, ethical, and effective future for healthcare.

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A Powerful Lineup of Voices

This year’s conference features an exceptional group of speakers, hosts, and thought leaders from across the United States and beyond.

Masters of Ceremonies:

Del Bigtree

Dr Bret Weinstein

Hosts:

Dr Mark Trozzi

Christof Plothe DO

Dr. Bret Weinstein

Dr Mark Brody

Sierra Hamm

Dr. Tess Lawrie

Jan Jekielek

Featured Speakers Include:

Geeta Chougule

Kevin McKernan

Dr Pierre Kory

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Marivic Villa

Vic Mellor

Dr Richard Amerling

Dr. Byron Schlomach

Dr. Meryl Nass

Dr. Jingduan Yang

Dr. Clinton Ohlers

Liz James

Christof Plothe DO

Jan Jekielek

Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Mark Brody

Dr. Beverly Rubik

Dr. Paul Marik

Dr. Larry Pavlevsky

Lisa Lopes

Mary Holland

Lucinda van Buuren

Joyce Brand

Reggie Littlejohn

Bretigne Shaffer

Aimee Villella McBride

Sierra Hamm

Cecelia Doucette

Dr William Makis

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Together, these voices represent a growing movement committed to restoring integrity in science, medicine, and public health.

Be Part of What Comes Next

There is a growing recognition that waiting for change is no longer enough. Across the world, people are stepping forward, building alternatives, and contributing to a new vision for health and society.

This conference is an opportunity to:

Connect with like-minded individuals

Engage with leading voices in the movement

Contribute to meaningful solutions

Help shape the future of healthcare

Attend In Person or Online

Whether you are able to travel or prefer to join remotely, this event is accessible to you.

📍 In Person: Rhode Island, USA

💻 Online: Join from anywhere in the world

Both options offer the opportunity to learn, connect, and be part of a global effort to shape what comes next. May 30–31 | Rhode Island, USA