The Better Way Conference Returns: Rhode Island, May 30–31
Co-creating real health solutions in a time that demands action
The World Council for Health is proud to announce its next Better Way Conference, taking place May 30–31 in Rhode Island, USA. Building on the success of previous gatherings that united powerful voices and meaningful dialogue, this event comes at a pivotal moment. In recent years, trust in longstanding health institutions and government bodies has been increasingly called into question, with growing concerns around transparency, scientific integrity, and ethical leadership.
This conference is grounded in a clear and urgent premise: if existing systems are no longer serving humanity, it is time to build new ones. More than a discussion, the Better Way Conference is a space for collaboration, creation, and forward movement, bringing together individuals committed to shaping a more honest, ethical, and effective future for healthcare.
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A Powerful Lineup of Voices
This year’s conference features an exceptional group of speakers, hosts, and thought leaders from across the United States and beyond.
Masters of Ceremonies:
Del Bigtree
Dr Bret Weinstein
Hosts:
Dr Mark Trozzi
Christof Plothe DO
Dr. Bret Weinstein
Dr Mark Brody
Sierra Hamm
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Jan Jekielek
Featured Speakers Include:
Geeta Chougule
Kevin McKernan
Dr Pierre Kory
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Marivic Villa
Vic Mellor
Dr Richard Amerling
Dr. Byron Schlomach
Dr. Meryl Nass
Dr. Jingduan Yang
Dr. Clinton Ohlers
Liz James
Christof Plothe DO
Jan Jekielek
Dr. Bryan Ardis
Dr. Mark Brody
Dr. Beverly Rubik
Dr. Paul Marik
Dr. Larry Pavlevsky
Lisa Lopes
Mary Holland
Lucinda van Buuren
Joyce Brand
Reggie Littlejohn
Bretigne Shaffer
Aimee Villella McBride
Sierra Hamm
Cecelia Doucette
Dr William Makis
Dr. Mark Trozzi
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Together, these voices represent a growing movement committed to restoring integrity in science, medicine, and public health.
Be Part of What Comes Next
There is a growing recognition that waiting for change is no longer enough. Across the world, people are stepping forward, building alternatives, and contributing to a new vision for health and society.
This conference is an opportunity to:
Connect with like-minded individuals
Engage with leading voices in the movement
Contribute to meaningful solutions
Help shape the future of healthcare
Attend In Person or Online
Whether you are able to travel or prefer to join remotely, this event is accessible to you.
📍 In Person: Rhode Island, USA
💻 Online: Join from anywhere in the world
Both options offer the opportunity to learn, connect, and be part of a global effort to shape what comes next. May 30–31 | Rhode Island, USA
Save 10% with my code: TROZZI10
Just bought my virtual ticket Dr T. as I cannot attend in person.