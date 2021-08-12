The Business of Covid - Delta Deception
Three doctors noted for their unwavering commitment to truth - Dr. Dubé, Dr. Trozzi, and Dr. Hodkinson - go about debunking the deception occurring in media talk about the "Delta Variant".
In this 20-minute video recorded on August 12th, 2021, Dr. Sam Dubé speaks with emergency medicine physician Dr. Mark Trozzi, and eminent pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson. This evidence-based interview exposes the misleading information and lies of the breaking news concerning the Delta variant presented by mainstream media, many politicians, and public health authorities.