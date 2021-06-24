In this video, Dr. Mark Trozzi breaks the latest news on why the Red Cross is not accepting blood from the vaccinated in certain circumstances. Dr. Trozzi also shares with us why present day Covid treatments here in Canada are so expensive, sometimes up to $3100 per treatment course verses $80 of a more effective course of the off label drug Ivermectin. You will also hear why future treatments with a drug in Development by Merck will be exceedingly more expensive – up to $800 USD per treatment course due to a deal that the US Government has just made with Merck for 1.2 Billion dollars to purchase their new drug Molnupiravir that has already failed in hospital studies.