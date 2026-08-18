Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
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My first child was delivered by a doctor that told me during our last visit that I was in early labour and to meet him at the hospital the next morning. The next thing I knew I was put on a drip and had a monitor strapped to my belly. I gave birth that evening at 6:40 p.m. and the doctor was rushing to get my stitches done, as he and his new wife and family (he left his first wife and ran off with a nurse) were dashing out the door to catch a plane to Disneyland. Now, my son was only a week early, but he did weigh 8 lbs, 9 oz. Was that why the doctor had to use forceps? or was it he had a plane to catch??? My son had some bruising on his head from the forceps, but other than that did not seem to suffer anything significant from their use. I found out later that this obgyn, LIKED TO DELIVER BABIES ON WEDNESDAYS. Nice and tidy for him. It turned out he routinely scheduled as many as possible to fit HIS schedule. I guess he needed to pay for his trip and decided to squeeze in one more birth before he dashed away. I can tell you, I did have one more child and saw a different doctor. There is a marked difference between natural labour and induced labour!!! I was young and trusting and knew no better.

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