Part 1 of 3 — In the first part of this interview, Kristen Nagle examines the foundations of pregnancy and early development, focusing on how modern maternity care has shifted and why informed choice now matters more than ever.
The conversation moves through physiological birth, prenatal care, and breastfeeding, along with the wider factors that influence maternal and infant health. Nagle also considers the place of medical intervention, the role of parental autonomy, and the importance of trusting the body’s capacity to nurture new life.
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About Kristen Nagle
Kristen Nagle is a courageous former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse from Ontario, Canada, who emerged as one of the country’s most recognizable voices for medical freedom during the COVID-19 era. After co-founding Canadian Frontline Nurses in 2021, she gave healthcare professionals a platform to speak openly about informed consent, ethics, and government mandates. Despite losing her nursing career and facing significant legal and personal challenges, Nagle remained steadfast in her convictions, inspiring supporters around the world with her resilience and commitment to defending individual rights.
About the Reclaiming Birth Conference
Founded by Kristen Nagle and Christina Rigutto, the Reclaiming Birth Conference promotes physiological birth, informed choice, and family autonomy. The fourth annual conference will be held September 10–12 at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts in Caledon, Ontario, bringing together birth professionals, advocates, and families for education, community, and a natural approach to pregnancy and childbirth.
About Canadian Frontline Nurses
Founded in 2021 by Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian, Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFN) became one of Canada’s leading grassroots organizations advocating for medical freedom, informed consent, and ethical healthcare. Through advocacy, public events, and legal action, CFN inspired thousands of Canadians to stand for individual rights.
Pregnancy and childbirth are normal physiological processes that, in most cases, function best when they are supported rather than routinely managed through unnecessary medical intervention.
A mother’s emotional state, environment, and sense of safety can significantly influence the progress of labour and the overall birth experience.
Informed consent during pregnancy and childbirth requires that women receive balanced information about the benefits, risks, and alternatives to medical interventions so they can make decisions aligned with their values.
The routine medicalization of birth has contributed to rising intervention rates, often without corresponding improvements in maternal or infant health outcomes.
Early life experiences, including pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and the postpartum period, play an important role in the long-term health and development of both mother and child.
Parents should be supported in making informed healthcare decisions for their children, with open discussion of evidence, respect for individual circumstances, and freedom from coercion.
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My first child was delivered by a doctor that told me during our last visit that I was in early labour and to meet him at the hospital the next morning. The next thing I knew I was put on a drip and had a monitor strapped to my belly. I gave birth that evening at 6:40 p.m. and the doctor was rushing to get my stitches done, as he and his new wife and family (he left his first wife and ran off with a nurse) were dashing out the door to catch a plane to Disneyland. Now, my son was only a week early, but he did weigh 8 lbs, 9 oz. Was that why the doctor had to use forceps? or was it he had a plane to catch??? My son had some bruising on his head from the forceps, but other than that did not seem to suffer anything significant from their use. I found out later that this obgyn, LIKED TO DELIVER BABIES ON WEDNESDAYS. Nice and tidy for him. It turned out he routinely scheduled as many as possible to fit HIS schedule. I guess he needed to pay for his trip and decided to squeeze in one more birth before he dashed away. I can tell you, I did have one more child and saw a different doctor. There is a marked difference between natural labour and induced labour!!! I was young and trusting and knew no better.