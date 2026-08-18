Part 1 of 3 — In the first part of this interview, Kristen Nagle examines the foundations of pregnancy and early development, focusing on how modern maternity care has shifted and why informed choice now matters more than ever.

The conversation moves through physiological birth, prenatal care, and breastfeeding, along with the wider factors that influence maternal and infant health. Nagle also considers the place of medical intervention, the role of parental autonomy, and the importance of trusting the body’s capacity to nurture new life.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Kristen Nagle

Kristen Nagle is a courageous former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse from Ontario, Canada, who emerged as one of the country’s most recognizable voices for medical freedom during the COVID-19 era. After co-founding Canadian Frontline Nurses in 2021, she gave healthcare professionals a platform to speak openly about informed consent, ethics, and government mandates. Despite losing her nursing career and facing significant legal and personal challenges, Nagle remained steadfast in her convictions, inspiring supporters around the world with her resilience and commitment to defending individual rights.

Visit Kristen Nagle's Website

About the Reclaiming Birth Conference

Founded by Kristen Nagle and Christina Rigutto, the Reclaiming Birth Conference promotes physiological birth, informed choice, and family autonomy. The fourth annual conference will be held September 10–12 at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts in Caledon, Ontario, bringing together birth professionals, advocates, and families for education, community, and a natural approach to pregnancy and childbirth.

Visit the Reclaiming Birth Website

About Canadian Frontline Nurses

Founded in 2021 by Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian, Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFN) became one of Canada’s leading grassroots organizations advocating for medical freedom, informed consent, and ethical healthcare. Through advocacy, public events, and legal action, CFN inspired thousands of Canadians to stand for individual rights.

Pregnancy and childbirth are normal physiological processes that, in most cases, function best when they are supported rather than routinely managed through unnecessary medical intervention.

A mother’s emotional state, environment, and sense of safety can significantly influence the progress of labour and the overall birth experience.

Informed consent during pregnancy and childbirth requires that women receive balanced information about the benefits, risks, and alternatives to medical interventions so they can make decisions aligned with their values.

The routine medicalization of birth has contributed to rising intervention rates, often without corresponding improvements in maternal or infant health outcomes.

Early life experiences, including pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and the postpartum period, play an important role in the long-term health and development of both mother and child.

Parents should be supported in making informed healthcare decisions for their children, with open discussion of evidence, respect for individual circumstances, and freedom from coercion.

Additional Resources