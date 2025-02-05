A Rigged System: My Court Battle Against the CPSO

My legal battle against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) was never about personal loss. It was a test—a final attempt to determine whether Ontario’s courts retained any integrity. After being stripped of my medical license for opposing the forced administration of a dangerous genetic experiment, I appealed. The outcome confirmed my fears: the legal system is broken beyond repair.

The judicial process was an orchestrated charade. The in-person hearing was suddenly canceled and replaced with a Zoom meeting featuring three judges—judges who refused to engage in honest discourse. Instead of upholding medical ethics, the court further empowered the CPSO’s suppression of doctors who dared to speak out.

Standing Against the Most Toxic Medical Intervention in History

At the heart of my fight was my unwavering stand against the mass administration of what was fraudulently labeled a "vaccine." This so-called "vaccine" was not only ineffective but actively harmful. I sacrificed my career, home, and income to sound the alarm about a mass genetic experiment forced upon the public under duress.

I estimate that over 600,000 Canadians have died due to these injections, which were pushed by corrupt health officials and backed by a legal system that refused to acknowledge the truth. Instead of protecting public health, regulatory bodies silenced ethical doctors while permitting the continued roll-out of harmful injections.

Medical Tyranny: Coercion and Suppression of Dissent

The CPSO played a central role in suppressing physicians who raised concerns. Doctors were threatened with losing their licenses if they did not comply. The CPSO’s actions amount to medical negligence at best—and criminal malfeasance at worst.

In April 2021, the CPSO issued a directive that effectively gagged physicians, preventing them from warning the public about the dangers of these injections. Any doctor who refused to comply was punished. I, along with many others, faced professional and financial ruin for staying true to our medical ethics.

The Court’s Complicity in Crimes Against Humanity

Rather than upholding justice, Ontario’s courts acted as enforcers of a criminal system. The appeal hearing was reduced to a farcical display, with judges preemptively limiting arguments and cutting short presentations. My legal team and I were denied the opportunity to fully present the overwhelming evidence of medical fraud and government overreach.

The courts’ unwillingness to engage with facts revealed a fundamental truth: they are no longer legitimate. Instead of serving the people, they operate as an extension of a corrupt government that protects pharmaceutical and corporate interests at the expense of human lives.

The Aftermath: What Comes Next?

Despite the court’s failure, I remain committed to exposing the truth and aiding those harmed by the injections. I have continued my work with the World Council for Health, focusing on detoxification and recovery for those suffering from injection-related injuries. My recent participation in a Florida conference alongside Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo highlights the growing recognition of these issues outside Canada.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, the government is still funding gain-of-function research and building new mRNA production facilities. The medical establishment has not learned from its mistakes—it is actively planning its next assault on public health.

Building a Parallel System

Ontario no longer has a functioning judicial system. If justice is to be served, we must take action. We need to establish a legitimate, independent court—one that upholds the rule of law rather than corporate and government interests.

Additionally, we must focus on healing. The vast majority of the population has been exposed to these dangerous injections, and the medical community must now prioritize treatment. Detoxification, immune support, and regenerative therapies will be critical in the years ahead.

The Fight Continues

My battle was never just about my medical license—it was about exposing corruption and protecting human life. The courts have failed, but the mission continues. Through education, medical intervention, and political action, we can reclaim our sovereignty and put an end to the crimes of the past four years.

Now is the time for awareness, resistance, and healing. Justice may be dead in Ontario’s courts, but it lives on in those of us who refuse to be silent in the face of what we know to be wrong.

