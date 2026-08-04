Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
31m

Beautiful conversation; this one will stick for a very long time. Gods bless you both.

Reply
Share
Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
2h

Great conversation, Happy Birthday Dr. Shoemaker, Blessings I send to you for your diligence and love for humanity

I have to bring up another thought on this that got swept under the rug so to speak and that is the knowledge that the original Covid virus was computer generated and sent out as a frequency over the airwaves via the Military. That is why the Operation Warp Speed became the cover up story for where to point the blame and obfuscate the original truth. Thanks to DJT with full knowledge he signed it into effectiveness.

I have a book written in 1988 that proves this point ISBN: 0-914119-04-4 Titled Aids Biological Warfare by author LT. Col. T.E. Bearden (retired). His political stance in the book is of his day of the propaganda but the technology which was his forte is very sound and will demonstrate my point very poignantly. i hope you can find it for your own library that will bring all this up to date on the technology they obfuscate to distract you from the huge truths buried to date. This book will open the doors in a very understandable way for the average public to get the point. The Patents are in it and much much more that become very undeniable to my point of why OWS was the cover up and backs up what Sasha Latypova has proven in her research about the Military operation that was the crux of the whole matter. The Patient zero was a computer generated program sent out worldwide... yes your computer makes this happen worldwide. Fauci knows this too. He is taking the hit for the big guys behind him. it all runs very deep.

God Bless you all for your valiant works and soon it will be all over as it is in God's hands and of the awakened ones through Him doing their work physically as His Hands on in this Spiritual War against Creation and Humanity.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture