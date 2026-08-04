The Fallout of the COVID Era - Dr. Chris Shoemaker 2/2
Exposing The COVID-19 Response's Lasting Consequences for Public Health and Why Accountability Remains Essential
Part 2 of 2 — In the second half of this interview with Dr. Chris Shoemaker, the focus turns to the biological mechanisms behind COVID-19 mRNA injection injuries.
The conversation also examines regulatory accountability, informed consent, and the responsibilities of public institutions. It looks at how these events have shaped the pursuit of justice for the injured, and what reforms may be needed to prevent similar failures in the future.
About Dr. Chris Shoemaker
Dr. Chris Shoemaker’s 75th birthday was on July 30, so please join us in celebrating him.
Dr. Shoemaker is a Canadian physician with more than four decades of clinical experience who became one of the country’s most prominent advocates for medical ethics, informed consent, and scientific debate during the COVID-19 era. At considerable personal and professional cost, he has spoken around the world about the risks of COVID-19 injections, early treatment, and the importance of preserving open scientific inquiry.
He continues this work despite experiencing difficult health challenges caused by the same COVID-19 injections he has spent years urging governments and regulators to investigate more rigorously. His dedication and courage have earned him the admiration and gratitude of countless people around the world. Please consider supporting this hero of the Truth and Freedom movement.
Sean Hartman’s death was caused by injuries from a single Pfizer COVID-19 injection. Warning signs of a serious adverse reaction were present during his emergency department visit but were not properly addressed.
COVID-19 mRNA injections cause the body’s own cells to produce foreign spike protein, triggering an immune response that can damage healthy tissues and multiple organs.
Senior scientists and regulatory authorities approved and promoted mRNA injections despite the underlying biological risks already being well understood.
Governments, manufacturers, and regulators must be held accountable for authorizing and promoting COVID-19 mRNA injections without sufficient evidence of their long-term safety and effectiveness.
Protecting informed consent and bodily autonomy is essential to preventing similar public health failures in the future.
Years of advocacy have come at significant personal and health-related cost. Continued support is appreciated for those defending medical freedom and informed consent, including Dr. Chris Shoemaker.
DrTrozzi.news is a reader-supported publication. If you value independent medical research, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Your support makes this work possible.
Beautiful conversation; this one will stick for a very long time. Gods bless you both.
Great conversation, Happy Birthday Dr. Shoemaker, Blessings I send to you for your diligence and love for humanity
I have to bring up another thought on this that got swept under the rug so to speak and that is the knowledge that the original Covid virus was computer generated and sent out as a frequency over the airwaves via the Military. That is why the Operation Warp Speed became the cover up story for where to point the blame and obfuscate the original truth. Thanks to DJT with full knowledge he signed it into effectiveness.
I have a book written in 1988 that proves this point ISBN: 0-914119-04-4 Titled Aids Biological Warfare by author LT. Col. T.E. Bearden (retired). His political stance in the book is of his day of the propaganda but the technology which was his forte is very sound and will demonstrate my point very poignantly. i hope you can find it for your own library that will bring all this up to date on the technology they obfuscate to distract you from the huge truths buried to date. This book will open the doors in a very understandable way for the average public to get the point. The Patents are in it and much much more that become very undeniable to my point of why OWS was the cover up and backs up what Sasha Latypova has proven in her research about the Military operation that was the crux of the whole matter. The Patient zero was a computer generated program sent out worldwide... yes your computer makes this happen worldwide. Fauci knows this too. He is taking the hit for the big guys behind him. it all runs very deep.
God Bless you all for your valiant works and soon it will be all over as it is in God's hands and of the awakened ones through Him doing their work physically as His Hands on in this Spiritual War against Creation and Humanity.