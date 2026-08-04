Part 2 of 2 — In the second half of this interview with Dr. Chris Shoemaker, the focus turns to the biological mechanisms behind COVID-19 mRNA injection injuries.

The conversation also examines regulatory accountability, informed consent, and the responsibilities of public institutions. It looks at how these events have shaped the pursuit of justice for the injured, and what reforms may be needed to prevent similar failures in the future.

About Dr. Chris Shoemaker

Dr. Chris Shoemaker’s 75th birthday was on July 30, so please join us in celebrating him.

Dr. Shoemaker is a Canadian physician with more than four decades of clinical experience who became one of the country’s most prominent advocates for medical ethics, informed consent, and scientific debate during the COVID-19 era. At considerable personal and professional cost, he has spoken around the world about the risks of COVID-19 injections, early treatment, and the importance of preserving open scientific inquiry.

He continues this work despite experiencing difficult health challenges caused by the same COVID-19 injections he has spent years urging governments and regulators to investigate more rigorously. His dedication and courage have earned him the admiration and gratitude of countless people around the world. Please consider supporting this hero of the Truth and Freedom movement.

Donate to Dr. Shoemaker

Sean Hartman’s death was caused by injuries from a single Pfizer COVID-19 injection. Warning signs of a serious adverse reaction were present during his emergency department visit but were not properly addressed.

COVID-19 mRNA injections cause the body’s own cells to produce foreign spike protein, triggering an immune response that can damage healthy tissues and multiple organs.

Senior scientists and regulatory authorities approved and promoted mRNA injections despite the underlying biological risks already being well understood.

Governments, manufacturers, and regulators must be held accountable for authorizing and promoting COVID-19 mRNA injections without sufficient evidence of their long-term safety and effectiveness.

Protecting informed consent and bodily autonomy is essential to preventing similar public health failures in the future.

Years of advocacy have come at significant personal and health-related cost. Continued support is appreciated for those defending medical freedom and informed consent, including Dr. Chris Shoemaker.

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