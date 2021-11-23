Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), is a group of doctors and scientists, including Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. The group made a Freedom of Information Act request for documents in the FDA’s possession related to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The government told the court that it has 329,000 pages of documents responding to the FOIA’s request and has offered to produce 500 pages per month to edit the released material. At this rate, the FDA will fully release those records in just under 55 years.

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency filed a lawsuit after the FDA denied their request to expedite the release of the records.

