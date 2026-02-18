During the COVID era, as an ethical physician, I witnessed corruption, coercion, and the routine violation of human rights. Medical decisions were no longer treated as matters of individual autonomy, but as conditions of participation in society. Fortunately, there were still individuals and organizations willing to defend truth and freedom while assisting others facing the same pressures.

One model example involved a retirement home volunteer who was informed that continuing in his role required him to be injected with the COVID shot. Rather than submitting under pressure, he reached out to Vaccine Choice Canada for legal guidance. Ted Kuntz helped him draft a formal letter clearly setting out his position, asserting his boundaries, and outlining the scientific evidence informing his decision. The letter was submitted to the facility and accepted without escalation, allowing him to continue volunteering with his bodily autonomy respected. The letter is presented in full below; to protect this individual’s privacy, the names of both him and the retirement home have been anonymized.

RE: Mandating the COVID Vaccine

To:

I am writing in response to the decision of (Retirement Home) to compel the injection of the COVID vaccine as a condition of my continued volunteerism.

I have concerns with both the risk of harm from these genetic injections, as well as the violation of our rights and freedoms that this represents.

Violation of Rights and Freedoms

The Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights to which Canada is a signatory affirm the medical right to informed consent, privacy, and autonomy over our own bodies and medical decisions.

The Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights states – “In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent.” 1

The Nuremberg Code, to which Canada is a signatory, requires that participants in a medical experiment need to participate voluntarily, “without any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or another ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

The requirement to surrender bodily autonomy and the right to informed consent is not insignificant. This is an extraordinary and divisive directive that radically transforms our society and our social contract. What is being imposed without discussion, debate or informed consent is a policy of discrimination and segregation and the creation of an apartheid of haves and have not. This is a radical restructuring of our civilization.

As with any such overreach by government, if we do not oppose it, we are enabling it by our silence and compliance.

If we fail to stand firm and defend the principles of individual rights, equality, freedom, bodily sovereignty, inclusion, respect for differences and upholding the law then the Charter is simply a piece of paper.

Vaccination must remain a personal decision based on solid, independent science, not ideology.

The Evidence on the COVID Injections

There is no need for forced vaccination. The data is on the COVID vaccine is unequivocal.

The survival rate of SARS-CoV-2 in Canada is 99.97%. Better than any vaccine on the market.

The vaccine does not confer lasting protection. Boosters are required every four to six months.

The vaccine does not prevent infection or transmission.

Those who have been fully vaccinated generate similar or higher viral loads than those who are unvaccinated.

The vaccine was approved based on subjective preliminary findings with no mid or long-term safety data, and no objective proof of efficacy with regard to reducing hospitalization, complications, or deaths.

The COVID vaccine does not reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and may actually increase the risk of infection.

The 2023 Cleveland Study of more than 50,000 health care employees found that those with 3 or more vaccinations had a higher risk of infection than those who had 2 or fewer doses and those who did not receive the vaccine.

This means the COVID injections have negative efficacy over time and is impeding immune system function.

CDC data show mass vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine had no measurable impact on the COVID-19 mortality rate in the US. 2

The COVID-19 vaccine uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver the mRNA genetic code into cells. The lipid nanoparticles were designed to cross all God-made barriers, including the blood-brain barriers, the placental barrier, and the fetal blood-brain barriers.

The mechanism of action of the COVID-19 mRNA injections is to instruct cells to produce the spike protein. The length of time of this production of spike protein is unknown.

The mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines does not remain at the injection site and spreads throughout the body.

The spike protein has been found in the heart, brain, ovaries, and all major organs.

The spike protein is toxic to humans.

Health Canada states that anyone receiving any COVID-19 vaccine should be informed of the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines including myocarditis/pericarditis and anaphylaxis.

Myocarditis and/or pericarditis following vaccination with mRNA and other COVID-19 vaccines are consistently reported to have occurred more often after the second dose, usually within a week after vaccination, often in those 12 to 29 years of age, and more often in males.

As of the April 25, 2025 release of data from CDC, there have been 1,663,354 reports of adverse events following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines submitted to the federal vaccine adverse event reporting system, which noted 321,574 serious adverse events; 41,078 life-threatening events; 220,667 hospitalizations; and 38,607 deaths.

A 2010 Harvard Pilgrim Hospital study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine injuries are reported. This means the number of adverse events is 100 X the reported rate.

The COVID-19 vaccine has had more adverse events/injuries reported following vaccination than all vaccines combined over a 30-year period.

The COVID-19 vaccine has not been proven safe against a true placebo.

The COVID-19 vaccine has not been proven safer than contracting COVID.

There is an international call to have the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines removed from the market due to the high number of adverse events and deaths reported following vaccination.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the CDC no longer recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals. Instead, it has shifted to a shared clinical decision-making (SCDM) model — meaning the choice to vaccinate is up to each patient and their healthcare provider, based on personal risk factors. This marks the end of blanket endorsements and a major retreat from previous mandates.

For these reasons I cannot consent to allowing this experimental genetic technology to be injected into my body.

I’ve appreciated volunteering at (Retirement Home) and working with all of you. It is my hope you will reconsider your decision and that we may volunteer again.

Sincerely,

(Anonymous)

References

1 — The Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (Link)

2 — Underlying Medical Conditions and Severe Illness Among 540,667 Adults Hospitalized With COVID-19, March 2020-March 2021 (Link)

