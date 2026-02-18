Dr Trozzi

S Terry
7h

There is one BIG question that no one has ever asked. What is CoVID-19 and what does it stand for? "Certificate of Vaccine ID - AI" - Gates 2012 patent WO2020-060606! This is computer Geek, Bill Gates who stole Steve Jobs Apple technology in 1984, while assisting him with his Graphic Interface Unit. He stole his technology to create the Microsoft computer later named "Windows" - via DARPA. Jobs sued him and in 1994, daddy Gates got him off on a technicality - the reason Windows was not available until then. However, ALL info has been altered or blocked on the internet which is controlled by DARPA. BG's father wrote the "1974 Kissinger Report" of a 90% world depopulation plan between 2020 & 2050. The nanochip was initially tested on Texas students in 2010, who could not attend school without it - https://www.wnd.com/2012/10/wear-radio-chip-or-leave-school-tells-students/ - Remember the Columbine massacre.

This nanochip was on the PCR tests, of Nobel Peace prize winner creator Kary Mullis - who told Fauci they were not intended to test for any disease and were not to be run over 15 cycles or you could find anything - Mullis was murdered August 2019 (don't believe the lies you read - all media worldwide, has been bought up since 1986 'The Act' - created by 12 US congressmen. How does this apply to the world. I suggest a World class action suit be laid against ALL Pharma based on this Act. You can read about it all right here - "1986 The Act" ~ Mass Pharma Propaganda & War on Humanity! - https://open.substack.com/pub/sterry448/p/autism-rates-skyrocket-as-child-vax?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Fauci used them to break the brain barrier, to lodge the nanochip between the cranium and the pineal gland, to intercept our conscious Akashic records, where all memory is stored, to upload to a mainframe in Taiwan, then scramble the pure love conscious info with shame, blame, guilt and fear, like the 3rd century Vatican bible. This is why personalities were completely altered and once loving families were at each others throats - and why people who received it in the health industry have turned on their fellow doctors... The Hippocratic Oath went out the window with the baby's bathwater ... along with their consciousness.

Judy
3h

Bravo 👏

