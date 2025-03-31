On April 4th, 2025, at 10 PM EDT (Toronto time), I will be joining an esteemed international team to support Malaysia’s legal efforts in holding perpetrators of COVID-19 crimes accountable. This pivotal event will focus on exposing the injustices of the past years and discussing legal avenues for justice against those responsible for harmful mandates and toxic injections.

I warmly invite you to participate from anywhere in the world via this link, or scan the QR code in the event poster below.

This two-hour live session will feature presentations and an engaging Q&A with a panel of powerful voices in the global fight for justice.

This is a crucial moment in the battle for truth and accountability, and Malaysia is on the brink of a groundbreaking legal victory. Let's show our support and make a global impact together!

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and join us for this essential discussion!

