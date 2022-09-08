The Mass Murderers in the Dinosaur Media
I'm not being hyperbolic. Leading people to slaughter is murder. Longtime Canadian Journalist Rodney Palmer tells Bright Light News about how there is definitely a Covid agenda at play.
Does anyone still believe CBC and the rest of Trudeau’s lapdogs in Canadian media? If so, they need to see this great 20 minute interview from Bright Light News with veteran Canadian Journalist Rodney Palmer.
“There is definitely an agenda. This is not real journalism.”
