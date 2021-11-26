Source

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed of South Africa is a lawyer, mediator, award-winning human rights activist, journalist, and a steering committee member of the World Council For Health.

She is the host of the CATalyst on Trialsite News as well as Trailblazers Townhall events held live every Saturday.

Today we wish to share this excellent episode of the Catalyst in which Shabnam engages Canadian mathematician, immunologist, and computational biologist Dr Jessica Rose, along with South African neurosurgeon and medico-legal specialist Dr Herman Edeling.

Dr. Jessica Rose has a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Masters Degree in Immunology. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.

Dr Herman Edeling is a neurosurgeon, medico-legal practitioner and mediator in South Africa.

In a must watch conversation, they explore:

the VAERS data for death and disease in the USA resulting from the covid injections;

the experience of bringing jab injury data to the attention of authorities;

and the catastrophic implications of the ongoing cover up.

Math and science count. Anyone telling you that these injections are safe and effective is misinformed, corrupt, or both. These injections are not safe and they are not effective.

Shabnam and the Drs also engage on the importance of the independent THJ SAVAERS project, lessons learned from the WHO-lead pandemic, and a hopeful message to the public – to reclaim the right to health.