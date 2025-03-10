This is Part Four of my January 2025 presentation in Ottawa. Although this event was planned with just 24 hours’ notice, the banquet hall was packed with a very loving and enlightened crowd. Ottawa may be home to Trudeau and other purveyors of deception, but the truth and freedom movement is stronger.

I arrived in Ottawa on January 20th, exhausted and unwell after an intense month. News of my visit reached the local truth and freedom leaders, resulting in a respectful invitation to speak for Citizens of Liberty. I accepted, but within hours, I developed profound laryngitis and was struggling to speak.

Thanks to an incredible local team, and the expert audio engineering of Vlad Tepes, we made it work—I whispered into the mic, and the event was a success. I hope you find these insights valuable.

The suppression of medical professionals and scientific inquiry

In 2021, a major shift occurred in the handling of death certifications in Ontario. The chief coroner took full control, mandating that all deaths be processed through Toronto, effectively removing local medical professionals from the process. Having worked in the medical field for many years, I found it shocking that long-standing protocols were abruptly overturned.

The medical community faced immense pressure. Many physicians and nurses were coerced into administering the "vaccines," sometimes to their own families, without fully understanding the implications. Those who resisted faced severe consequences. The College of Physicians and Surgeons played a key role in enforcing compliance, wielding its authority like a weapon. Those who questioned the narrative faced professional ruin, including loss of licensure and exorbitant legal fees for challenging these decisions.

The illusion of justice in medical oversight

I attempted to take the College to task, but the legal system under the Corporation of Canada was not functioning as expected. Courts no longer seemed independent; instead, they deferred to higher-up authorities. When appealing these rulings, the standards of judgment were inconsistent. Administrative bodies like the College operated with unchecked power, making fair hearings nearly impossible.

In one instance, my hearing was suddenly shifted to a Zoom meeting, where three unidentified individuals dressed as judges presided over the case. It was clear that due process had been abandoned, and the entire system was designed to punish those speaking out, rather than uphold justice.

Shedding and the uncertainty surrounding transmission

A major concern that emerged was "shedding." Individuals who hadn’t been injected, but spent time around those who had received the "vaccine," began experiencing unusual symptoms. While the exact mechanism was unclear, scientific inquiry suggested two possibilities:

Exposure to spike proteins being shed by vaccinated individuals. Potential genetic transfection, where unvaccinated individuals might absorb some of the genetic material from those who received the injections.

Although ongoing research aims to clarify the extent of these risks, it is not outside the realm of scientific plausibility. Beyond the many dangers of self-replicating mRNA injections for immediate victims, there are now concerns about their potential to spread beyond the injected population.

Protecting the body from spike protein damage

A critical aspect of mitigating harm from the "vaccine" involves removing spike proteins from the body. Several strategies have proven effective:

The role of fasting in detoxification

Autophagy is a natural bodily process that helps eliminate damaged proteins, including the spike protein. Fasting triggers autophagy, promoting cellular repair. Two key methods include:

Intermittent fasting : Restricting food intake to a 6-8 hour window each day.

Extended fasting: A three-day water fast can significantly accelerate detoxification.

Natural supplements for detoxification

Several natural compounds help break down spike proteins and reduce inflammation:

Nattokinase : Derived from fermented soybeans, this enzyme assists in dissolving blood clots and spike proteins.

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) : A potent antioxidant that blocks spike protein binding to ACE2 receptors.

Curcumin (from turmeric): An anti-inflammatory agent that, when combined with piperine (black pepper extract), enhances absorption and effectiveness.

The potential of repurposed medications

Two existing medications have shown promise in addressing spike protein-related issues:

Ivermectin : Long known for its antiviral properties, ivermectin binds to the spike protein, preventing further cellular damage. Despite its proven safety, regulatory bodies have restricted access.

Hydroxychloroquine: Originally used for malaria and autoimmune conditions, this drug facilitates zinc absorption in cells, which can prevent viral replication.

Strengthening the immune system for long-term protection

A robust immune system is the best defense against both viral threats and vaccine-related complications. The following pillars of health support overall resilience:

Nutrition and hydration

Consume organic, nutrient-dense foods.

Stay hydrated with high-quality, fluoride-free water.

Sunlight and vitamin D

Obtain natural sunlight to stimulate vitamin D production, which is essential for immune function. (Supplementation is necessary in winter months, with recommended doses around 5,000-10,000 IU daily.)

Lifestyle and stress management

Engage in regular exercise tailored to individual capabilities.

Prioritize rest and stress reduction techniques.

Maintain spiritual or emotional well-being, as studies suggest lower cortisol levels in individuals with a strong faith or purpose.

The future of health and medical autonomy

The handling of the pandemic exposed systemic corruption in global health governance. The World Council for Health advocates for decentralized health systems, placing decision-making power back in the hands of individuals rather than centralized organizations influenced by powerful entities.

Moving forward, independent research and open discussions about the risks of the "vaccine" and alternative treatments must continue. While the road ahead presents challenges, reclaiming medical integrity and personal autonomy is essential for future generations to be healthy and free.

