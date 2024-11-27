I am very pleased to be among the distinguished group of hundreds of signatories from close to twenty countries endorsing this critical letter. Together, we represent a collective commitment to addressing one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the preservation of human rights, dignity, and freedom in the face of growing global pressures. As voices from diverse backgrounds and regions, our shared determination transcends borders and affirms the universal values that bind humanity.

This letter reflects a unified stand for principles that protect not only individual liberties but also the sovereignty of nations and the collective well-being of communities worldwide. It is a call for vigilance, integrity, and action in safeguarding the foundational rights that ensure a just and equitable future for all. I am honored to join this inspiring coalition and contribute to this vital effort to uphold and champion the values that define and unite us.

Please visit NorthGroup.info for more information and contact details.

November 25: North Group Press Release

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies of the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom.

Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples confirming data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA . The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension. We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens.

COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission . Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects, including deaths. Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials .

The above points raise critical but unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight. Therefore, on behalf of the public we call for:

An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA.

For more detailed information please see the accompanying scientific summaries. Considering this information, we ask for clear answers to the following questions:

What is required to set up an independent and transparent public and forensic inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products? Is there anything that prevents the minister from initiating and prioritizing research into potential links between mRNA vaccines and cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic and genetic diseases?

With this scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations, we have identified the risk.

We respectfully ask that you act in the interest of your country’s citizens, upon which you were elected.

With the utmost concern and respect, on behalf of members of the NORTH group, full list of signatories below.

Sources & Signatories