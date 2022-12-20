My comment

On December 12, there was a press conference by data analyst Tom Lausen in Germany. Lausen presented data from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (which represents 72 million insured in Germany). The “vaccination” campaign in Germany started on December 27, 2020. The rate of “sudden and unexpected deaths” immediately sky-rocketed.

The press conference was in German, but the graph above is self explanatory. Here is the data source: https://afdbundestag.de/datenauswertung-von-impffolgen

Thanks to our friend Markus Hainz for bringing this to our attention.

Related Material