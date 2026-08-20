Part 2 of 3 - Kristen Nagle examines pregnancy, birth, and neonatal care through the framework of physiological childbirth.

The discussion covers prenatal testing, labour, caesarean birth, delayed cord clamping, skin-to-skin contact, breastfeeding, and the establishment of the infant microbiome. Nagle also addresses informed consent, the distinction between different types of interventions, and the value of supporting the body’s natural processes.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Kristen Nagle

Kristen Nagle is a courageous former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse from Ontario, Canada, who emerged as one of the country’s most recognizable voices for medical freedom during the COVID-19 era. After co-founding Canadian Frontline Nurses in 2021, she gave healthcare professionals a platform to speak openly about informed consent, ethics, and government mandates. Despite losing her nursing career and facing significant legal and personal challenges, Nagle remained steadfast in her convictions, inspiring supporters around the world with her resilience and commitment to defending individual rights.

Visit Kristen Nagle's Website

About the Reclaiming Birth Conference

Founded by Kristen Nagle and Christina Rigutto, the Reclaiming Birth Conference promotes physiological birth, informed choice, and family autonomy. The fourth annual conference will be held September 10–12 at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts in Caledon, Ontario, bringing together birth professionals, advocates, and families for education, community, and a natural approach to pregnancy and childbirth.

Visit the Reclaiming Birth Website

About Canadian Frontline Nurses

Founded in 2021 by Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian, Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFN) became one of Canada’s leading grassroots organizations advocating for medical freedom, informed consent, and ethical healthcare. Through advocacy, public events, and legal action, CFN inspired thousands of Canadians to stand for individual rights.

Parents should understand the benefits, limitations, and potential risks of prenatal screening and diagnostic technologies so they can make informed decisions throughout pregnancy.

Labour, birth, and the immediate postpartum period involve important biological processes, including hormonal signalling, skin-to-skin contact, and breastfeeding, that contribute to the wellbeing of both mother and baby.

Early separation of newborns from their mothers and routine interventions may have consequences that are not yet fully understood, highlighting the importance of preserving the early mother-infant bonding time whenever possible.

The method of birth (physiological, C-section etc.) influences important aspects of newborn adaptation, including lung transition, microbiome development, and early physiological adjustment after delivery.

Society should aim to strengthen rather than diminish women's confidence in their bodies' natural ability to conceive, give birth, and nurture new life.

Additional Resources