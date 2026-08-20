Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
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My Mom had 14 children at home (midwife). I was a blue baby (cord around neck) born one month premature. For her last baby she was just too muscled up to move baby down. A doctor had to be called to our home; after a tense full day, relaxation injection, I think, Mom birthed her last child on her knees. I hate the procedure of giving birth on our backs, it's unnatural, such a strain on the body. If you yell, they give an epidural. Animals don't do it that way. Nature teaches us.

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