In the USA, Covid “vaccines” caused more death in 4 1/2 months, than all vaccines combined in the past 17 years. In this interview Dr. Mark Trozzi will explain the science behind what his groundbreaking research has shown us about how and why these vaccines are maiming and killing people. Dr. Trozzi is both motivated and has a sense of urgency to get this information out because now Big Pharma, WHO, and their political operatives around the world have turned the campaign against children. Despite the covid virus representing approximately zero risk to children and young adults, and the fact that the injections are proving to be very dangerous; children are now being injected on mass while governments are denying their parents the right to object.