The Search for Legitimate Health Care
How do you find a good doctor since the collapse of ethics in medicine; and how can you detoxify and treat covid injection injuries? A video to thank your letters and support, plus address questions.
Please allow me to share a brief video message of thanks and encouragement, while also answering the two most common questions that I have received from readers, which are: how to find a good doctor since the collapse of ethics in medicine; and how to detoxify and treat covid injection injuries?
Relevant Links
Medical Consultations:
Allied Health Organizations:
Covid Injection Treatment and Detoxification guides