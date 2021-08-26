The Strong and Free Broadcast Interviews Dr. Trozzi
Introducing Will Dove from Canada Strong & Free, one of the courageous journalists willing to speak to and platform the doctors and freedom fighters calling out the Covid scam.
Dr. Mark Trozzi is an emergency room physician with 25 years experience and a very deep knowledge of the Covid mRNA gene therapies which are being falsely marketed as ‘vaccines’.
Dr. Trozzi reveals how the pharmaceutical companies have engineered these injections to cause the host’s body to produce variants, while at the same time leaving them and others who have received the jab vulnerable to those variants.