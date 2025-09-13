Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
5h

Holy cow! That's great.

I think Chandra Bose (1858-1937)said something like this about plants. Woo-hoo!.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture