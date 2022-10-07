The Trozzi Report EP4 | JUSTICE for the Vaxxed
Dr Mark Trozzi discusses coercion, deception, crime, war, slavery, justice, freedom and medical science with Dr Hoffe, Dr Malthouse, and Chris Vleck on the BC Justice for the Vaccinated tour.
On October 06, 2022 I was blessed to get to chat with Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Stephen Malthouse, and Chris Vleck; while on the BC Justice for the Vaccinated tour. They were on route to Vancouver for the October 7, 2022 rally at 1 PM to support the covid injection victims, and protest criminals at the College of Physicians of British Columbia.