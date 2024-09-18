The Parasite Class

A deeply entrenched parasitic class is waging an all-out war against humanity, and the responsibility to defend freedom and truth now rests with those of us who refuse to submit to their global agenda. While many of these figures operate within the shadows of tax-funded bureaucracies and three-letter agencies, heightened public scrutiny has brought many of their names and faces to light. The evidence of their premeditated mass murder and their systematic assault on all eight billion of us is irrefutable. There is no longer any room for reasonable debate about their guilt or their ongoing malevolent intent.

The Puppet Master’s power is rooted in illusion.

Surrounded on the Inside

The parasitic class has deeply infiltrated governments and institutions, turning them against the very people they were built to serve. Over the course of decades, they have seized control of the three pillars of power in most nations: economic (unlimited resources through unchecked currency printing), informational (a monopoly over legacy news outlets, entertainment, and major social media platforms), and political (party politics compromised by foreign infiltration on all sides). Through this political domination, they have also extended their control over the military forces of many nations.

WEF: A vehicle for government government.

The Awakening

The severity and desperation of the current situation are igniting an accelerated awakening across humanity. A growing number of people now understand who is responsible for the harm and loss of their loved ones. More are awakening to the reality that the parasitic class is actively engaged in poisoning, killing, and enslaving them. This realization has sparked a justified and powerful wave of righteous anger.

Allegory of Plato’s Cave

We Outnumber Them

The parasitic class is estimated to comprise only three to ten thousand individuals who have abandoned the social contract—just a tiny fraction. Meanwhile, a significant portion of humanity, like you and me, is fully aware and deeply engaged in this struggle, understanding that the future of our descendants is at stake—because it is. Even if only three percent of the global population is actively involved, that’s 240 million people. We outnumber them 240,000 to one, and our numbers grow daily as more of their own defect, unable to bear the weight of their conscience for being on the wrong side of history.

Ants vs grasshopper.

The War for the Future

Many of today’s youth have been manipulated by the public education system and entertainment matrix, leading them into tribalism as the patriotic foundations of nations are eroded by divisive narratives. The generational cycle, once the engine of societal growth, has become rusted and stuck, threatening humanity's greatest asset: cross-generational continuity. While there are pockets of young people actively engaged in the present struggle, it’s hard to ignore the overall absence of the generation with the most at stake—the ones who will live longest under the rule of tyrants. The youth are the future’s update; we are merely holding the torch for as long as we can, until they are ready to bear it for the next in line. As we fight today’s battles, we must not lose sight of the war for tomorrow. The future will be shaped by the morality, creativity, and discernment of our youth. The enemy knows this fact well, and so must we.

Father passing the torch to his son.

The Battle for today

At this moment, both the United Nations and the Trudeau regime are aggressively advancing their agenda for global dominance. They are guilty of heinous crimes and have grown increasingly desperate to tighten their grip and finalize their enslavement of the world before they face the consequences of their actions. The world is not safe as long as they remain free, nor while they continue to wield the vast proceeds of their crimes.

The two major moves on our adversaries' side of the board are Bill C-293 and the upcoming UN Summit of the Future. Bill C-293 was presented in a hearing yesterday, and we are awaiting further updates on its status. Meanwhile, the UN Summit of the Future is fast approaching. In response, World Council for Health Canada is hosting an urgent press conference tomorrow, Thursday, September 19th, to share the latest developments and outline the best courses of action. This information will be publicly available on September 20th, or earlier through attending journalists. In the meantime, please familiarize yourself with these two critical issues if you haven't already.

Stand Strong

Once again in history, we are confronted by a global parasitic class that must be stopped and neutralized. Let us recognize and thank one another for lawfully playing our roles in this fight. We didn’t choose this war, but we find ourselves in it nonetheless. It is the parasite class who are the aggressors—they initiated this conflict, not us. We have both the right and the duty to defend ourselves, our communities, and future generations.

Refuse to comply with illegitimate orders from criminals in high office. Be strategic, be diligent, and act with purpose. We must win, and together, we will co-create healthy, secure, fair, and just communities.