Part 1 of 2 — In this interview with Dr. Pierre Kory, we explore how the events of the past several years fundamentally transformed our perspectives on modern medicine.

We also examine the science, controversy, and therapeutic potential of chlorine dioxide—one of medicine’s most suppressed compounds and the subject of Dr. Kory’s book. Underlying the conversation are deeper questions about medical freedom, scientific inquiry, and the legitimacy of the institutions that shape healthcare.

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About Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. Pierre Kory is a distinguished critical care physician, medical educator, and pioneer in critical care ultrasonography whose work has helped shape modern intensive care medicine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became an internationally recognized advocate for early treatment protocols and medical freedom, testifying before the U.S. Senate and co-founding the FLCCC Alliance. Today, he continues researching complex chronic illness while treating patients through Leading Edge Clinic and investigating emerging therapies, including those explored in his newest book, The War on Chlorine Dioxide.

Chlorine dioxide is chemically distinct from household bleach. It functions as a selective oxidizing agent long used in water treatment and is now being explored for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

Oxidative therapies (including chlorine dioxide, ozone, methylene blue, hydrogen peroxide, and ultraviolet blood irradiation) work by moving electrons in a process called redox. Chlorine dioxide is unique among them for its practical oral administration.

The scarcity of chlorine dioxide in the peer-reviewed medical literature raises serious questions about how inexpensive, non-patentable therapies are researched, funded, and admitted into medicine under the Rockefeller model.

Public perception of chlorine dioxide has been shaped less by the available evidence than by media narratives, institutional messaging, and coordinated information campaigns.

Its low cost, ease of preparation, and broad effectiveness across infections, toxins, and chronic conditions directly challenges the medical paradigm built on expensive, patented drugs designed for only one disease at a time.

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