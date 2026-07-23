Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
drsperry@telus.net's avatar
drsperry@telus.net
19h

Fine interview, Mark! Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Om's avatar
Om
15h

Can't wait for Part 2! Another excellent interview with valuable information.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture