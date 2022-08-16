Full indexed video from July 5th, 2022 event.

Source

This video includes many short presentations by Canadian covid-truth doctors Hoffe, Luchkiw, Malthouse, Shoemaker, Trozzi, Killian, and Fourchalk; Dr Eric Feintuch of the Inalienable Rights Alliance USA; Chris Vandenbos of Police on Gaurd; and victims of the bioweapon injection including Bri Dressen, Dianne Spaulding, Dan Hartman, Mona Hasegawa, Glenn Chan, and Leah Gene.

Time Stamp Legend:

Intro 0:00 - 1:50

Dr. Eric Feintuch 1:50 – 4:45

Chris VandenBos 4:45 – 5:45

Canadian Covid Truth Physicians:

Dr Crystal Luchkiw 5:45 – 15:40

Dr Stephan Malthouse 16:00 – 31:50

Dr Chris Shoemaker 31:50 – 40:05

Dr Mark Trozzi 52:20 – 1:11:15

Dr Rochagne Kilian 1:11:30 – 1:20:00

Dr Holly Fourchalk 1:26:30 – 1:40:00

Dr Charles Hoff 1:40:00 – 2:09:00

"Vaccine" Injury victims:

Bri Dressen 2:09:00 – 2:15:00

Dianne Spaulding 2:15:00 – 2:21:00

Dan Hartman 2:22:00 – 2:28:00

Mona Hasegawa 2:28:00 – 2:34:00

Glenn Chan 2:34:00 – 2:37:00

Leah Gene 2:37:00 – 2:44:20

Thanks to Police on Guard and Inalienable Rights Alliance for hosting this event. Please utilize, share and support their work also.