Then They Came for the Canadians Part 2
A group of global experts come together to call for an end to lockdowns, mandates and totalitarian governmental interventions. This is the second part.
Full indexed video from July 5th, 2022 event.
This video includes many short presentations by Canadian covid-truth doctors Hoffe, Luchkiw, Malthouse, Shoemaker, Trozzi, Killian, and Fourchalk; Dr Eric Feintuch of the Inalienable Rights Alliance USA; Chris Vandenbos of Police on Gaurd; and victims of the bioweapon injection including Bri Dressen, Dianne Spaulding, Dan Hartman, Mona Hasegawa, Glenn Chan, and Leah Gene.
Time Stamp Legend:
Intro 0:00 - 1:50
Dr. Eric Feintuch 1:50 – 4:45
Chris VandenBos 4:45 – 5:45
Canadian Covid Truth Physicians:
Dr Crystal Luchkiw 5:45 – 15:40
Dr Stephan Malthouse 16:00 – 31:50
Dr Chris Shoemaker 31:50 – 40:05
Dr Mark Trozzi 52:20 – 1:11:15
Dr Rochagne Kilian 1:11:30 – 1:20:00
Dr Holly Fourchalk 1:26:30 – 1:40:00
Dr Charles Hoff 1:40:00 – 2:09:00
"Vaccine" Injury victims:
Bri Dressen 2:09:00 – 2:15:00
Dianne Spaulding 2:15:00 – 2:21:00
Dan Hartman 2:22:00 – 2:28:00
Mona Hasegawa 2:28:00 – 2:34:00
Glenn Chan 2:34:00 – 2:37:00
Leah Gene 2:37:00 – 2:44:20
Thanks to Police on Guard and Inalienable Rights Alliance for hosting this event. Please utilize, share and support their work also.