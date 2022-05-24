Checking in from this front line; tired but inspired!

After a day of assessing and planning with true global leaders, which followed three days with 60 of the world’s top experts on health and covid, as well as hundreds of enlightened and loving souls who attended the Better Way Conference of the World Council for Health; I am inspired with lots to do, digest, study, and share ahead.

Brief and hope inspiring update about the Better Way Conference.

Source

I promise to remain diligent on the mission, and am grateful for the important things you do also. Thanks for your support.