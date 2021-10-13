The World Health Organization is part of the criminal Covid enterprise. In this interview Dr. Mark Trozzi discusses the World Council for Health, an apolitical alternative or even possible replacement for the WHO.

“The goal is to undo this, and to undo the roots of this so that we can have a civilized world; a world where there are human rights and where truth matters. And where the law matters regardless of how much money someone has.”

Dr. Trozzi also discusses the challenges ahead and his belief that ultimately we will not only win back our rights and freedoms, but build a better world.