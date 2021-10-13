These injections are… an endless profit, eugenics and control mechanism
Dr. Mark Trozzi is interviewed by The Strong & Free Broadcast on the true agenda behind the rollout of the "vaccines" is - and what humanity's end goal must be if we are to overcome it.
The World Health Organization is part of the criminal Covid enterprise. In this interview Dr. Mark Trozzi discusses the World Council for Health, an apolitical alternative or even possible replacement for the WHO.
“The goal is to undo this, and to undo the roots of this so that we can have a civilized world; a world where there are human rights and where truth matters. And where the law matters regardless of how much money someone has.”
Dr. Trozzi also discusses the challenges ahead and his belief that ultimately we will not only win back our rights and freedoms, but build a better world.
“The end goal is to end this corruption. Humanity has taken a terrible beating and abuse for the last year and a half plus. We need to put an end to that. We need new parallel institutions that are ethical and honest.”