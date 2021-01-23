Here is the definition of a "vaccine."

“A preparation of a weakened or killed pathogen, such as a bacterium or virus, or of a portion of the pathogen’s structure that upon administration to an individual stimulates antibody production or cellular immunity against the pathogen but is incapable of causing severe infection.” The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

For more definitions of ‘vaccine’, visit: https://medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/vaccine

Elaborating on what a vaccine is

So vaccine means an injection or swallowed dose of a weakened , dead, or fragmented bacteria, virus or other infective organism, which you are trying to immunize against. Though the injection is dead, or too weak to cause significant illness; it does present the immune system with some of the parasite’s surface markings, also called “antigens”. This allows your body to prepare antibody and cellular defenses against the parasite , so if in the future, you encounter it, your immune system will kill it quickly without you getting ill. That’s great 150 year old science credited to its founder Louis Pasteur.

Comparing to Covid "Vaccines"

Please refer to page 11 on either of the covid “vaccine” EAU briefings (Moderna ; Pfizer) to find in section 4.1 Vaccine Composition: “The vaccine contains a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) encoding the viral spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2.” or “The vaccine contains a synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) encoding the pre-fusion stabilized spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Conclusion

Hence, these new injections are covid-19 genetic material. They are a modified part of the covid-19 virus’s genetic code, advertised to enter your cells, engage with and use your ribosomes which normally produce only your own cell’s complex parts or “proteins” based on your genetic code and your messenger RNA. Naturally, inside your cells, your messenger RNAs bring your many natural proteins’ designs from their hard copy within your DNA, to your cells’ ribosomes outside of the nucleus. Hence your messenger RNA normally carry elements of your genetic code from your DNA that is within your cells’ nuclei, to your ribosomes, which read the codes and produce your cellular machinery called “proteins”. However, when the ribosomes are engaged by the viral messenger RNA injection, your cells start producing part of the virus: the viral “spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2”. So this is where it starts to have some relationship to vaccines, but it’s very different. Here, your own cells have viral genes inside, directing them to spend nutrients and energy to produce and pump out copies of part of the covid-19 virus into your circulation. The optimistic sales pitch here is that you end up with some parts of the covid -19 virus floating around in your body to hopefully stimulate a healthy immune response. On the other hand this highly experimental viral gene injection carries unknown risks and serious concerns including those explained here by Professor Dolores Cahill.

Addition 22-05-2021

Dr. Steve Hotzie decrees the Covid “vaccines” are not vaccines , but are dangerous experimental gene therapies: https://app.clouthub.com/post/6fbd8991-8645-11eb-a5c6-e9469a2f9681