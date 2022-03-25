Share this postTru South and Martin Pk – Not For Salewww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTru South and Martin Pk – Not For SaleTru South and Martin Pk are South African musicians. Their powerful song rejects the criminal covid agenda, while declaring that neither the nation nor the people are for sale.Mar 25, 2022Share this postTru South and Martin Pk – Not For Salewww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareInspiration from South AfricaOriginal VideoShare this postTru South and Martin Pk – Not For Salewww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext