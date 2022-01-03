Trump WTF?
Donald Trump makes completely false statements supporting the covid injections. For a man who claims to be a president for the people of his country, why is he cheering on their poisoning?
We would love to believe that Trump is on the right side of history and looking out for us all. However this evidence, and his own words, make that seem impossible. He is enthusiastically supporting the fatal injections and spewing complete falsehoods about covid.
These so-called “vaccines” are by no means safe or effective.