We often hear it said that covid is a spiritual war. This comes from many of our most trusted scientists, doctors, nurses and activists who are leading the fight for truth and human rights. So I have decided to seek out great spiritual leaders, to gain and share their insights and advice. What a beautiful place to start: Pastor Artur Pawlowski: a man I greatly admire.

This conversation with Pastor Pawlowski was throughly uplifting. He is completely genuine, absolutely committed and passionate, and extremely well educated. This will super-charge you to stand against evil, and be the courageous presence of truth and love wherever you are.

Trailer: “They hate you, and they hate your children”- Pastor Artur Pawlowksi

Full Interview. The Truth Will Set You Free: Pastor Artur Pawlowski with Dr Trozzi

Please follow, be inspired by, and support Pastor Pawlowski and Street Church

