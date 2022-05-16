Thank You Dr Rob Verkerk and the team at ANH International. This short video follows the history of thought on disease from long ago to current times. It exposes deceptions that have been foundational to many dangerous contemporary practices; and provides honest simple insights for achieving great health while avoiding disease; all in under 7 minutes.

Source

Robert Verkerk BSc MSc DIC PhD FACN

Founder, Executive & Scientific Director of Alliance for Natural Health

For over three decades, Rob Verkerk has developed an intimate relationship with the tightropes that span between science and law, between academia and industry, between government and the people — and not least — between humanity’s internal and external environments. He has Masters and Doctorate degrees from Imperial College London, where he also worked as a postdoctoral research fellow for 7 years.



In 2002, Dr Verkerk founded the Alliance for Natural Health International (ANH-Intl) and has acted as its executive and scientific director since this time. He has directed legal actions to protect the right to natural health and campaigned against drinking water fluoridation and genetically modified crops. He has also been instrumental in exposing the limitations of classical risk analysis as applied by government authorities to foods and natural health products and he is a recognised pioneer in the development of novel, scientifically rational risk/benefit analysis approaches. He is also the scientific director of ANH-USA.



Dr Verkerk has authored some 60 papers in scientific journals and conference proceedings and contributes regularly to magazines and other popular media. He is an accomplished and inspirational speaker and communicator on a wide range of issues relating to sustainability in healthcare, agriculture, food quality and related fields.

Alliance for Natural Health