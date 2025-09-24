I was very honored to receive this musical gift from my friends at Take Action Canada.

We live in strange times where, by simply upholding the Hippocratic Oath and the Golden Rule, a medical doctor may find himself vilified by corrupted medical colleges and propagandists, yet simultaneously uplifted by the court of public opinion and the Truth and Freedom movement.

Thanks and blessings to Didi V and my friends at Take Action Canada for this kind and uplifting song. I am also reminded of the old verse, "as we wind on down the road, our shadows taller than our souls"; so I will strive to stay humble and committed to the mission.

Let us also thank and bless the many nurses, doctors, scientists, and activists who continue to stand strong against the medical-military-industrial complex and weaponized medicine.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

