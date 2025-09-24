Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilma Brethour's avatar
Wilma Brethour
12h

So deserved. Dr. Trozzi is one of the most humble and courageous people I know. He has never waived from the truth and his Hippocratic oath. He was the first Dr to go public. He continues to research, learn and share his knowledge. The personal sacrifices have been immense but he is committed to continuing to pursue and spread the truth.

A true HERO in the war between light and dark. The truth will WIN!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JANICE's avatar
JANICE
12h

Dr. Trozzi, an amazing song. The lyrics so beautifully encase and tell your story. You were always on the right side of history and one of the few who held your ground for truth! You truly embody the oath you took “ to do NO harm.” Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture