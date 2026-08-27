Part 3 of 3 - In the final part of this interview, Kristen Nagle turns to the theme of newborn care in the hours and days after birth.



The discussion covers vitamin K injections, newborn screening, jaundice management, breastfeeding, and the establishment of healthy physiological processes. Nagle considers how overmedicalized practices became the norm and what the evidence says about parental choice. She also highlights how fear-based narratives have undermined women’s confidence, and points toward the possibility of restoring trust in the body’s innate capacity to give birth and care for newborns.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Kristen Nagle

Kristen Nagle is a courageous former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse from Ontario, Canada, who emerged as one of the country’s most recognizable voices for medical freedom during the COVID-19 era. After co-founding Canadian Frontline Nurses in 2021, she gave healthcare professionals a platform to speak openly about informed consent, ethics, and government mandates. Despite losing her nursing career and facing significant legal and personal challenges, Nagle remained steadfast in her convictions, inspiring supporters around the world with her resilience and commitment to defending individual rights.

Visit Kristen Nagle's Website

About the Reclaiming Birth Conference

Founded by Kristen Nagle and Christina Rigutto, the Reclaiming Birth Conference promotes physiological birth, informed choice, and family autonomy. The fourth annual conference will be held September 10–12 at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts in Caledon, Ontario, bringing together birth professionals, advocates, and families for education, community, and a natural approach to pregnancy and childbirth.

Visit the Reclaiming Birth Website

About Canadian Frontline Nurses

Founded in 2021 by Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian, Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFN) became one of Canada’s leading grassroots organizations advocating for medical freedom, informed consent, and ethical healthcare. Through advocacy, public events, and legal action, CFN inspired thousands of Canadians to stand for individual rights.

Routine vitamin K injections continue to raise serious questions. Pharmaceutical product information describes known adverse events that mirror conditions frequently treated in newborns.

All placental mammals are born with naturally lower vitamin K levels that rise after the first week. This consistent physiological pattern challenges the assumption that low levels constitute a deficiency at birth.

Delayed cord clamping allows the newborn to complete the full transfer of blood, oxygen, stem cells, and nutrients from the placenta before the umbilical cord is cut.

Immediate skin-to-skin contact without a hat supports maternal-infant imprinting through smell and helps trigger the natural release of oxytocin in the mother.

Early breastfeeding stimulates further oxytocin release, aiding uterine contraction, reducing the risk of postpartum hemorrhage, and delivering protective colostrum to the newborn.

Additional Resources