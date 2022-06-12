There have been very few studies looking at how those who’ve elected to rely on natural immunity and natural products, as compared with those who’ve consented to covid-19 genetic vaccines, the latter who may, or may not have, also tried to optimise their immune systems, fare when it comes to COVID-19. The few that have been done often mix vaccinated with unvaccinated, as shown in the case of UK data by Prof Norman Fenton and his group at Queen Mary, University of London.

That changes with the first release of the analysis of survey data from the international ‘Control Group’ project – also known as the Vax Control Group.

The citizen-led project was initiated by an Eastbourne (UK) cooperative, the Control Group Cooperative – and it’s had over 300,000 subscribers.

Rob Verkerk PhD of ANH has led a team including Dr Naseeba Kathrada (GP, South Africa, Caring Healthcare Workers Coalition), Christof Plothe DO (Integrative & osteopathic practitioner, Germany) and Dr Kat Lindley (Family Physician, USA) that has collated, analysed and interpreted the first 5months of survey data from ‘control group’ participants.

The survey data offer important revelations, including:

Primary reasons given for avoiding vaccines included preference for natural medicine interventions, distrust of pharmaceutical interventions, distrust of government information, poor/limited trial study data and fear of long-term adverse reactions

The unvaccinated ‘control group’ participants don’t place a disproportionate burden on health systems – in fact quite the opposite, they have experienced very low hospitalisation rates and severe covid-19 disease is rare

They are more likely to self-care, using natural products like vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and quercetin

Many have used ivermectin and hydroxychloriquine

Women have suffered menstrual and bleeding abnormalities despite being unvaccinated, possibly owing to spike protein exposure and shedding

Their mental health burden has been considerable, possibly aggravated by their stigmatisation by mainstream, ‘vaccinated’ society

They have been heavily discriminated against because of their decision to exercise their right to informed consent and refuse the administration of ‘genetic vaccines’

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

June 9, 2022 No jab, lower hospitalisations – finds international survey An international survey of a health-aware, ‘Control Group’ that includes over 300,000 people who have chosen to avoid COVID-19 vaccination, shows participants place minimal burden on health systems through their strong reliance on natural immunity, self-care and the use of natural health supplements to help prevent or even treat COVID-19. Yet this group faces unfounded discrimination, job losses and mental health issues intensified by its marginalisation by mainstream society. The survey of participants in the ‘Control Group’ includes a sub-group from the over 305,000 participants from more than 175 countries who have joined the citizen-led project and opted to not receive COVID-19 vaccines. The findings just uploaded to the preprint server ResearchGate, show that during the 5-month survey period (September 2021 through to February 2022 inclusive), participants suffered low rates of severe COVID-19 disease, were infrequently hospitalised, and used natural health products extensively both for prevention and for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Data from these first five months of the Control Group survey were analysed and interpreted by an independent, international team led by Robert Verkerk PhD, a multi-disciplinary scientist and the founder, executive and scientific director of the non-profit Alliance for Natural Health International. Co-authors included three practicing clinicians, Dr Naseeba Kathrada from South Africa, Christof Plothe DO from Germany and Dr Katarina Lindley from the USA. The authors came together to assess the survey data through their collaboration in recent months with the World Council for Health, a non-profit, global coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups. The survey findings were based on a sub-cohort of approximately 18,500 Control Group participants who had completed questionnaires on a monthly basis over the first five months of the survey. Among the wide-ranging data collected, the survey captured reasons why participants avoided vaccines, with distrust of governments and pharmaceutical companies as well as concerns over adverse reactions from insufficiently tested vaccines being high on the list. Participants reported extensive mental health problems that may have been compounded by the stigmatisation and discrimination facing those who shunned COVID-19 vaccines. It also found that women, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19, suffered menstrual and bleeding abnormalities that may have been associated with viral exposure, shedding, spike protein exposure or pandemic-related behavioural changes. Those who never wore masks reported the lowest levels of COVID-19 disease. Given the participants are self-selected and have self-reported, the survey findings need to be interpreted with care when comparing them with national statistics or studies based on randomly selected populations. The UK-based Control Group project was established in mid-2021 as a citizen-led cooperative that aims to evaluate long-term health outcomes among the COVID-19 vaccine-free as well as linking its members to country support networks and online community groups. The full survey report can be downloaded from ResearchGate here. END”

© 2022 Alliance for Natural Health International. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of The Alliance for Natural Health International.

