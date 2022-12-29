The Canadian Covid Care Alliance continues to be a global leader in covid science, and a source of pride to Canadians. I am thrilled to be a member. Here is the CCCA easy to follow 5 page guide to understand, prevent and treat covid-19 in all its variants. This is worth saving, sharing, printing, and posting. Let’s help decentralize the knowledge and responsibility for our healing and health.

Please consider becoming a member or supporting the research and public education work of the CCCA.

Source

Free PDF Download

CCCA Protocols: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/treatment-protocols/