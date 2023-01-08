Updated Covid-19 Pre-“Vaccination” Infection Fatality Rate
My 6 minute video summary of Stanford Professor Ioannidis and his colleagues' analysis of 38 countries' seroprevelance and mortality data.
Thanks to Professor Ioannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University for their just published detailed analysis of the pre-“vaccination” prevelance and mortality data of 38 countries. Here is my 6 minute brief video report, as well as the full research article and links below.
Here is the source: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.11.22280963v1.full.pdf
Infection Fatality Rate (IFR)
29 of the 38 countries had their data age-stratified and produced these results for the
Median or “typical” IFR’s for various age groups:
0-19 years: 0.0003% 3 in one million
20-29 years: 0.002% 2 in 100,000
30-39 years: 0.11% ~1 in 1000
40-49 years: 0.035% 3.5 in 10,000
50-59 years: 0.123% ~ 1 in 1000
60-69 years: 0.506% ~ 5 in 1000
For broader age groupings, this meant for everyone:
0-59 years old: 0.035% 3.5 in 10,000
0-69 years old: 0.095% < 1 in 1000