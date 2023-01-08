Thanks to Professor Ioannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University for their just published detailed analysis of the pre-“vaccination” prevelance and mortality data of 38 countries. Here is my 6 minute brief video report, as well as the full research article and links below.

Here is the source: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.11.22280963v1.full.pdf

Infection Fatality Rate (IFR)

29 of the 38 countries had their data age-stratified and produced these results for the

Median or “typical” IFR’s for various age groups:

0-19 years: 0.0003% 3 in one million

20-29 years: 0.002% 2 in 100,000

30-39 years: 0.11% ~1 in 1000

40-49 years: 0.035% 3.5 in 10,000

50-59 years: 0.123% ~ 1 in 1000

60-69 years: 0.506% ~ 5 in 1000

For broader age groupings, this meant for everyone:

0-59 years old: 0.035% 3.5 in 10,000

0-69 years old: 0.095% < 1 in 1000

