Update: Action Complete. Good job everyone!

Thank you and good job everyone who got involved in this rapid response call-to-action. Congratulations. Together, we rallied over 10,000 letters to support the demand that the attorney general investigate Justin Trudeau’s hate crimes. This action is complete.

Stop Trudeau's Hate Crimes. 5 min Urgent Action Needed Today

Please urgently reinforce the action of noble Ontario lawyer Suzanne Coles. She is charging Justin Trudeau under the criminal code for statements he made last week regarding the “unvaccinated”.

In this 1 minute video, Trudeau refers to we, the uninjected, whom he calls “unvaccinated”: and states that we are “extremists, who do not believe in science, who are often misogynists, often racists, too; it is a sect, a small group, but who are taking up space, and here we have to make a choice, as a leader, as a country. Do we tolerate these people?“

While pushing the deadly injections and authoritarian agenda, Trudeau verbally attacks Canadians who have resisted criminal coercion. This hate speech is extremely dangerous, and very criminal! He seeks to marginalize the uninjected just as Hitler marginalized Jewish people, before advancing to rounding them up into camps. If this seems like a stretch to you, please study the history, and look at the camps Trudeau’s regime has already built across Canada. This sort of marginalization of a population’s subgroup is an old authoritarian totalitarian trick. It is not new; but it is illegal. We have to demand the rule of law in our country!

Trudeau’s hate speech against Canadians who will not submitted to the forced injections, is criminal. It goes beyond the existing medical apartheid he has already created, and poses a very real and imminent threat to our security and safety.

Help protect the un-injected millions and everyone across Canada. Here’s how you support criminal charges against Trudeau that are being launched Monday morning:

Please download this short document erase and replace the red letters with your information fill in your personal details print, sign, scan, and email the completed file to lawyer Suzanne Coles at this email address: [Email No Longer Available]

Download Letter Template

Suzanne is bringing these charges forward Monday morning, so there is little time to spare. This is our chance to defend ourselves and all Canadians, while bringing this criminal and foreign power puppet out of power and into prison.

Please also post and share this message far and wide. Together we can create massive support for Trudeau’s criminal prosecution. The law applies to everyone, (or no one at all).

