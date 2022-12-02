Global News is preparing to publish an article challenging one of my recent posts, which was also published on Druthers. This post explained the recent work of Dr Makis, regarding the startling increase in deaths of Canadian doctors following their own genetic covid injections. Here is my press release responding to an inquiry sent to my lawyer by Ashleigh Stewart of Global News. Ms Stewart claims that that the family members of the deceased doctors do not agree with Dr Makis statistical analysis.

LITIGATIONWORKS

December 1, 2022

TO: Ms. Ashleigh Stewart | Global News

FROM: Dr. Mark Trozzi

Press Statement Regarding Death of Canadian Doctors

Reference: Article in Druthers, Issue #24, November 2022

Dear Ms. Stewart,

I begin by citing your e-mail inquiry sent to my lawyer, Michael Alexander:

On Dec 1, 2022, at 8:52 AM, Ashleigh Stewart <ashleigh.stewart@globalnews.ca> wrote:

Thanks Michael

I have a further question that I am hoping you can communicate with Dr Trozzi – firstly, are you aware of this newspaper report? https://druthers.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/druthers-november-2022-resized.pdf

Trozzi makes some very bold claims in here – infering [sic] all 80 of these doctors died after getting the vaccine. I have contacted their families. Not one person said their loved one died due to the vaccine. Can Mr [sic] Trozzi please comment on where he got his information about these deaths and respond to allegations from family members that he is insulting their memories by lying to the public about how they died?

In response to your inquiry, and your claim that family members of the deceased physicians do not agree with the analysis of Dr. Makis, as cited in my article, I provide the following reply:

I stand by Dr. Makis whose analysis is based on data provided by the Canadian Medical Association and other reputable sources. The numbers in this troubling matter indicate a clear association between increased mortality among doctors and the administration of Covid-19 injections. As Dr. Makis and his team note:

For doctors under the age of 30, deaths are projected to be 8 times higher in 2022 as compared to the 2019-20 pre-injection average; For doctors under the age of 40, deaths are projected to be 5 times higher in 2022 as compared to the 2019-20 pre-injection average; For doctors under the age of 50, deaths are projected to be 2 times higher in 2022 as compared to the 2019-20 pre-injection average.

This disturbing association deserves further study to determine whether there is a clear causal link with the injections. However, currently, most coroners across the country are not utilizing the immunofluorescent staining procedure that would reveal whether the massive production of spike proteins caused by highly experimental genetic injections has resulted in the death of these doctors or anyone else where a similar association is evident.

In the Druthers article, which originally appeared in my daily newsletter, I extended my condolences to the family members of the deceased doctors. I offer my condolences a second time. If any family members are offended or troubled by the issues raised by Dr. Makis’s analysis, and my efforts to bring them to the attention of the public, I am truly sorry. However, my duty as a physician is to do no harm, and I am therefore bound by the Hippocratic Oath to alert these family members and the people of our country to potential dangers arising from Covid-19 injections, which can no longer be regarded as safe and effective.

I will post this reply on drtrozzi.org, and Mr. Alexander will post it on LinkedIn, to ensure accuracy in reporting.

Yours truly,

Dr. Mark Trozzi

per: Michael Alexander, MA, JD, LLM