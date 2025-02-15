mRNA and DNA-based vaccine technology pose significant risks that must not be ignored. These genetic injections instruct human cells to produce foreign proteins, which leads to immune system dysfunction and long-term health consequences. When the body begins generating proteins associated with pathogens, it mistakes its own cells for threats, triggering autoimmune disease and widespread inflammation.

The dangers of this technology extend beyond individual health concerns. The unintended consequences of forcing the body to manufacture antigens internally raise ethical and safety questions that demand urgent attention. Leaders, medical professionals, and the public must reevaluate and reject the continued use of mRNA technology before further harm is done.

The message is clear: Genetic vaccine technology must be abandoned to safeguard health, preserve immune integrity, and prevent irreversible damage.

