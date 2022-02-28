The World Health Organization cannot be trusted

The last two years has awakened us to the evils of the WHO. Under Communist China’s propped up and nefarious director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO has been at the center of planning and executing the covid crimes against humanity. A decade prior the WHO self-redefined the word “pandemic”, delusionally thinking that gave them power to falsely declare a “pandemic” with no real parameters; issue a global state of emergency; and impose the many violation of human rights that we have endured around the world for two years. They continuously promoted false dark predictions; promoted a deceptive PCR “test”; obstructed safe and effective treatments for covid that would have saved millions of lives; and promoted the global Nuremberg Code violating forced injections of the masses with deadly cocktails mislabeled as “vaccines”. All along this path they have served their corporate sponsors and ensured record profits from PCR tests and the deadly covid “vaccines”, as the public has been pushed into poverty and eternal tax debt.

Tedros and the WHO lie and obstruct safe, effective, life-saving treatment for covid. In June 2021, the Indian Bar Association served a legal notice for contempt of court and crimes against humanity to the director general of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, and the chief scientist at the WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

Despite serving his Big Pharma accomplices, and promoting the forced injections, Tedros confesses that the injections he has promoted, “kill children”.

Tedros states "Boosters used to kill children"

The WHO should be castrated, not further empowered

Given what we know, the WHO should be castrated: funding ended, all powers and authority revoked, and many arrests of Tedros and others made. The WHO’s assets should be frozen, and re-evaluated to serve, not harm and abuse, the people of the world. Let’s work for that to be the just outcome ASAP.

In the immediate time frame, we must deal with the WHO’s current power grab.

Here in May 2021, Tedros was preparing the ground for this “pandemic treaty” power grab:

The WHO & INB "Pandemic Treaty"

According to the WHO: “The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) will hold its first meeting by 1 March 2022 (to agree on ways of working and timelines) and its second by 1 August 2022 (to discuss progress on a working draft). It will also hold public hearings to inform its deliberations.”

Here the globalist meat puppets at the European Council promote this “Pandemic Treaty” power grab (1 min)

Here is their written propaganda on the same subject: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/

Here is an article which reveals more details and background to the proposed pandemic preparedness treaty. https://alethonews.com/2022/02/26/who-planning-new-pandemic-treaty-for-2024/

What can you do?

Please help organize and strategize to stop this criminal organization and its accomplices in our governments from carrying out this next planned step to advance their global dictatorship. Please help spread the word, strategize, and let your politicians know that we want no part of this, or the WHO.