Throughout the medical truth and freedom movement, we are celebrating as President Trump has just ordered the USA’s withdrawal from the World Homicidal Organization (WHO). The WHO has been exploited by Big Pharma and Bill Gates to promote toxic products and impose destructive mandates on the global population while building an unelected global dictatorship.

Let us pray that America’s bold stance will inspire the rest of the world to dismantle not only the WHO but also the United Nations.

But that’s not all. Here is a list of President Trump’s executive orders from his first day back in office. Key highlights include restoring common sense regarding gender, pardoning January 6 defendants, securing the U.S. borders, and halting radical immigration policies.

President Trump’s Executive Orders on His First Day Back in Office

Withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO)

President Trump signed an order for the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over its handling of global health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial contributions to the WHO will cease, and the withdrawal is set to take effect in 12 months. Declaring a National Border Emergency

Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern U.S. border, introducing strict immigration policies aimed at halting unauthorized entries. Plans include initiating a large-scale deportation program to address illegal immigration. Ending Birthright Citizenship

An executive order was issued to limit birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents without legal immigration status. The policy, intended to take effect in 30 days, is expected to face legal challenges as it addresses constitutional protections under the 14th Amendment. Issuing Pardons for January 6 Defendants

Trump pardoned over 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol events and directed the Department of Justice to dismiss ongoing cases related to these charges. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement

Trump signed an order to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, reiterating previous concerns about its impact on American industries. This action is part of broader efforts to adjust U.S. climate and energy policies. Declaring a National Energy Emergency

A national energy emergency was declared to expedite approvals for fossil fuel projects. This includes lifting restrictions on drilling in Alaska and resuming natural gas exports. Rescinding Biden-era Executive Actions

Trump rescinded 78 executive actions implemented by the previous administration, including measures aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, emphasizing a focus on merit-based policies. Reclassifying Federal Employees

Trump reinstated the “Schedule F” policy, reclassifying certain federal employees as political appointees, which makes them easier to dismiss. This action is aimed at restructuring the federal workforce. Revoking Electric Vehicle Targets

Trump reversed a non-binding executive order that set goals for increasing electric vehicle adoption, citing concerns about potential impacts on U.S. industries. Recognizing Only Two Genders

An executive order was signed establishing official policy to recognize only two genders—male and female—in federal documents, reversing prior guidance on gender identity. Pausing the TikTok Ban

Trump temporarily postponed the enforcement of a federal ban on TikTok, allowing additional time to assess national security concerns without immediately shutting down the platform. Renaming Landmarks

Trump ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and reverted Alaska’s Mount Denali to its previous name, Mount McKinley, emphasizing the importance of cultural and historical symbolism.

