‘UK CV Family: A Letter to my MP’ is a film that documents the stories of members of UK CV Family, a support group for vaccine injured people.

Pharmaceutical companies were given legal indemnity, meaning those who have been injured cannot sue for compensation. The Government paid billions for the vaccines and further billions on media campaigns to ensure high uptake. Pharmaceutical companies made billions in profits as a result.

Despite this, MPs and Pharmaceutical companies are ignoring those who have been injured. As of May 2022 not one payment has been made by the UK government to help support those affected. Yet some face the prospect of losing everything because they can no longer work.

The film supports Sir Christopher Chope MP and his Vaccine Damages Bill going through UK Parliament. The Bill calls for an independent inquiry into the extent of vaccine injury in the UK and development of the current payment system, which is not fit for purpose.

We hope this will inspire similar action around the world, including Canada, where good people have been damaged and left helpless. Learn more, find resources for “vaccine” injured persons, and support the UK CV Family here.

We are all invited to join James Wells for a live screening of this film on Thursday June 9 2022 through the World Council for Health Newsroom.