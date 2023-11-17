Here is Saturday November 18h, 2023 Schedule of Speakers to the Parliament of Romania. This is 7 hours ahead of EST Toronto time, so for instance my 1 PM presentation is at 6 a.m. EST, but presentations continue until 7 PM Romania which is noon Toronto. Livestreaming here.

Convert times to your local time anywhere in the world here.

Here is Sunday November 19, 2023 Schedule of Speakers. This is 7 hours ahead of EST Toronto time, so presentations running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Romania adjusts to 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Livestreaming here.

Monday November 20th Press Conference in Bucharest by parliamentarians and the international expert delegation at 10 a.m. EET Romania which is 3 a.m. EST Toronto. Livestreaming here.