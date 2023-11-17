Watch International Crisis Summit Romania November 18 & 19
International Group of Scientists, Doctors, and other experts attend Romania Parliament to share honest insights into covid and other international issues.
Here is Saturday November 18h, 2023 Schedule of Speakers to the Parliament of Romania. This is 7 hours ahead of EST Toronto time, so for instance my 1 PM presentation is at 6 a.m. EST, but presentations continue until 7 PM Romania which is noon Toronto. Livestreaming here.
Convert times to your local time anywhere in the world here.
Here is Sunday November 19, 2023 Schedule of Speakers. This is 7 hours ahead of EST Toronto time, so presentations running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Romania adjusts to 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Livestreaming here.
Monday November 20th Press Conference in Bucharest by parliamentarians and the international expert delegation at 10 a.m. EET Romania which is 3 a.m. EST Toronto. Livestreaming here.