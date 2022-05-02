The World Health Organization has a big agenda; but it does not involve improving your health. The WHO is a completely corrupted organization at the heart of the covid-crimes-against-humanity. While we should be defunding, exiting, and investigated the perpetrators at the WHO, they are quietly strategizing to expand their authority, and become a permanent global dictatorship. Does that sound too strange to be true? Or do you already know that, and you want to help stop these scoundrels?

Either way, I hope you benefit from this conversation with Dr Sam Dube on The Fifth Doctor, including my fellow Steering Committee member of the World Council for Health Dr Katarina Lindley of the USA, JCCF Constitutional Lawyer and co-chair of the WCH Legal Activism Committee Michael Alexander, and myself Dr Mark Trozzi.

One of the greatest threats to our existence and our children’s future is the World Health Organization. They are moving against us all right now. We must focus our inter-generational passion to survive and be free, against the WHO.

More about stopping the WHO’s power grab: https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/dr-mark-trozzi-opposes-who-pandemic