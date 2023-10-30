WCH Solutions for health, human rights, and sovereignty
Dr Tess Lawrie and Dr Mark Trozzi with Laura Lynn Tyler Thomspon discuss how the WCH is delivering solutions that empower our health, restore our rights, and reclaim our sovereignty.
Mankind is under attack. Forced toxic genetic injections with concealed ingredients, digital surveillance, 5G, central bank digital currency, and power grabs in the name of “health” are all being employed to enslave all men, women, and children. Dr Tess Lawrie and I are part of the leadership of the World Council For Health. We are studying the problems and delivering solutions. Here is a great discussion: Dr Lawrie and I joined Canada’s beloved Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson to share analysis and solutions to the great challenges currently facing mankind. There is a better way!
Dr Trozzi's message to Doctors and Nurses; "don't fall for the divide and conquer, you were lied to and assaulted"
