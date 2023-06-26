Here is an intimate in person conversation of Canadian Journalist Glen Jung with myself and fellow members of the World Council For Health’s Steering Committee. This was two days after concluding a very successful 2023 Better Way Conference in the historic town of Bath, UK. This video includes UK’s Dr Tess Lawrie, South Africa’s Shabnam Palessa Mohamed, Germany’s Christof Plothe DO, USA’s Emma Sron, Singapore’s Rev Dr Wai Ching Lee, and myself Canada’s Dr Mark Trozzi with Glen Jung of Bright Light News.

The entire on-demand video library of the 2023 Better Way Conference is full of solutions to most of the problems facing humanity today. It is very affordable at ~ $50 Canadian. Your purchase supports the WCH work to support human rights and health around the world. Click here to purchase on-demand access to the entire video library.

Take advantage of the resources and community at The World Council For Health. Please support our work to restore and protect human rights and health around the world.

Bright Light News for excellence in real journalism that matters.

WCH Better Way Conference

