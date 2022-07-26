Inspiration and Insights. Canada's Fringe Majority and India's Dr Vandana Shiva. 5 minutes

We are eight billion decent people who have been deceived, poisoned, and robbed by a few thousand pathetic greedy evil people. Here’s visual inspiration from Canada’s Fringe Majority.

Source

Tyrany isn´t new

The criminal covid enterprise has achieved new lows in abusing and poisoning innocent people, while stealing our resources and exercising tyrannical powers; but this is not new. Dr Vandana Shiva explains:

Source

We are many. They are few. We are rising up, overthrowing this wicked lot, and taking back our world