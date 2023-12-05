What Do You Want For Christmas?
Before we risk being swallowed by materialism in the name of Santa Claus, here’s a deep entry point to a meaningful Christmas.
Inspiration from wise youth of the world
Before we risk being swallowed by materialism in the name of Santa Claus; here’s a deep entry point to a meaningful Christmas. Arch-criminals hold high offices, and push bio-weapons, war and trans-humanism. We need higher aspirations.
Thanksand Over To The Youth for this 4 minute inspirational poem and video.
Be sure to check out the piece in full below:
About Over to the Youth
Over to the Youth is a global organization dedicated to preparing youth aged 18 to 25 to navigate the world we live in. You can find out more about what Over To The Youth are offering, and how to get involved, at overtotheyouth.com
